Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

