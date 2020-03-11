TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $138,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

