TJX Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

