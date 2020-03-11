Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,155,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,415 shares of company stock worth $228,474. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

