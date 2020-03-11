Tilray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight Capital cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

TLRY stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $803.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

