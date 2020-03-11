Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TLYS stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
