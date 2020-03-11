Tilly’s (TLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TLYS stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.