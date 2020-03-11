Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIKK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.85. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

