TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

FTI stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

