Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

