Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.
Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
