Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

