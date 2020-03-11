Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Systemax were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 124.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYX opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $699.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

