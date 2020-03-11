Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACBI stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $369.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

