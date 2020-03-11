Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

