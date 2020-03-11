Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Foundation Building Materials worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.