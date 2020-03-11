Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,900 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

PDS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

