Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of IMPINJ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,294 shares of company stock worth $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

PI stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.15. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

