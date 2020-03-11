Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 49.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc Corp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 60.44% and a negative net margin of 142.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMRC. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.