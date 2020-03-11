Swiss National Bank Makes New $746,000 Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sterling Construction by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $146,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 44.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 19.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

