Swiss National Bank Invests $804,000 in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Raymond James decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

In other news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $125,605.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,978 shares in the company, valued at $64,159,131.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,983.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.