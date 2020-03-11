Swiss National Bank Invests $765,000 in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 748,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,541,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,478 shares of company stock worth $2,228,162 over the last quarter.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

