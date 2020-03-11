Swiss National Bank Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Dynex Capital worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 429.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 68,428 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 114,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of DX opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

