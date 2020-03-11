Swiss National Bank Has $785,000 Position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Homology Medicines worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $273,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

