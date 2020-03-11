Swiss National Bank Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Insteel Industries worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.