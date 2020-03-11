Swiss National Bank Has $739,000 Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGR. State Street Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.19. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

