Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,454,000.

MPAA stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

