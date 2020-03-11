Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of McEwen Mining worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

