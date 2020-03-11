Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of The Hackett Group worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

