Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 42,600 Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Jernigan Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.