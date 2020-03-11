Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 299,900 OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of OrganiGram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

