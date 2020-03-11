Swiss National Bank Buys 5,400 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

