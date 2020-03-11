Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

