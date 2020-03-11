Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of California Resources worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE CRC opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. California Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.