Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of National Presto Industries worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE NPK opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

