Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Forrester Research worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.88 million, a P/E ratio of -64.68, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

