Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 19,300 Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $4,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.