Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,700 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of TrueCar worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Stephens lowered their target price on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. TrueCar Inc has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

