Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of -0.41.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

