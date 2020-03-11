Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 27.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

TLRY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

