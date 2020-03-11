Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

