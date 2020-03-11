Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Super League Gaming from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

