SunTrust Banks Weighs in on GreenSky Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.00 on Monday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

