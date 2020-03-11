SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of VEEV opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.