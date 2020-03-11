SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

