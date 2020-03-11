SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

MDRX stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.02.

In other news, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

