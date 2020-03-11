Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.