Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Buy

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

IRT opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

