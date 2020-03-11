Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Buy

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
IRT opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
