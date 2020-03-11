Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Buy

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $121.27 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

