State Street Corp Sells 29,026 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Delphi Technologies worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. On average, analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

