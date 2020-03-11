State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Team worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TISI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Team by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Team by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Team by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Team alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TISI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.