State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.51% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ACRE stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

